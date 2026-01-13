Centre urges Odisha to set up more driver training centres amid rising road fatalities

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concern over road fatalities during the national road safety month, the Centre has asked the Odisha government to significantly scale up its driver training infrastructure to equip drivers with advanced skills in the technology-driven transport ecosystem.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to set up at least one driver training centre (DTC) in every district and additional centres in densely populated regions.

In a communication (accessed by The New Indian Express), Gadkari indicated that the MoRTH could sanction more such centres in districts with populations exceeding 10 lakh, subject to conditions, to address the high demand in industrial clusters.

"Odisha is eligible for at least 30 DTCs (one per district). Additional DTCs can be sanctioned for districts with more than 10 lakh population, provided the locations are in different blocks and do not already house any driver training institute or such centre," Gadkari wrote to Majhi.

Although the state has four Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTRs) at Chhatia (Jajpur), Palur (Ganjam), Keonjhar and Bonai (Sundargarh), it does not have a single DTC and Regional Driver Training Centre (RDTC).

The state government had earlier proposed four more IDTRs and one RDTC in Odisha. The state had also requested the Centre to relax the population-based eligibility norms for such model driving institutes.