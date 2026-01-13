Despite ban, no end to open waste burning in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Deteriorating air quality notwithstanding, open burning of garbage continues unabated in Cuttack city, thanks to the lack of surveillance and enforcement activities on part of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

On Saturday, residents of Choudhury Bazaar locality woke up to smoke emanating from the premises of Ravenshaw Girls’ High School. However, they later found out that the agency entrusted to carry out development works of the school had set dry leaves and other waste on fire within its premises, as a result of which the smoke engulfed the area. The activity continued even on Sunday.

This, however, is not an isolated case. Waste is regularly seen being burnt in the open, disregarding the fact that the district administration, in view of the rising air pollution in the city, has issued warning against it.

In wake of the deterioration of the air quality in Cuttack from poor to very poor, the district administration recently issued an order prohibiting several activities triggering the situation, like open burning of waste, coal burning in motels and other eateries and any other kind of open fire, further warning of stringent action against those found violating the order.