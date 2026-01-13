Development commissioner reviews projects announced by CM Majhi

NUAPADA: Development commissioner and additional chief secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh on Monday reviewed the progress of major development projects announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the all-round development of Nuapada district.

Chairing a meeting at the district collectorate, Singh reviewed projects worth Rs 1,555 crore which were earlier sanctioned by the chief minister. Of these, Rs 802 crore has been earmarked for irrigation projects.

Stressing the importance of timely completion, he directed officials to expedite irrigation works to directly benefit farmers. Special emphasis was laid on completion of 1,064 deep borewells and ensuring early electricity connections so that irrigation potential can be fully utilised. He also instructed departments to fast-track execution of approved road infrastructure and building construction projects.

Addressing mediapersons later in the day, Singh said, “Each project was discussed in detail. We are confident that with public cooperation and administrative effort, all the projects will be completed within the stipulated timeline. The chief minister holds a special place for Nuapada in his development agenda and is personally committed to the district’s holistic growth.”

Among others, Khariar MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, Nuapada MLA Jay Dholakia, principal secretary (Water Resources) Shubha Sarma, DIG (South Western Range) Kanwar Vishal Singh, Nuapada collector Madhusudan Das and SP Amritpal Singh attended the meeting.