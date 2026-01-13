Ensure development and protection of Chilika, Majhi directs officials

Presiding over the meeting, Majhi directed that a separate tourism development plan should also be prepared, featuring a bird festival, seafood festival, boat festival, light house installation and an interpretation centre.

Stating that Chilika is a treasure trove of biodiversity, he directed officials to take all necessary steps to protect it. He said since its mouth was last dredged in 2000, the lake has been gradually silting up, eroding its ecological wealth. He asked officials to execute the scheme sincerely for the lake’s conservation and environmental improvement.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, minister for Forest and Environment Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, chief secretary Anu Garg and senior officials attended the meeting.