Family demands justice after woman's death allegedly due to medical negligence in Puri

PURI: Hundreds of people gathered at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Monday demanding action against the doctors for alleged negligence which claimed the life of a woman soon after she delivered a baby.

According to Gangadhar Parida, father of the victim, his daughter Rojalin (38) was admitted to the maternity ward of the DHH for her delivery. On January 10, she delivered a baby boy. The hospital authorities, after delivery, shifted her to a general bed along with the baby.

Parida, a resident of village Sasan Damodarpur under Sadar police limits, said Rojalin fell off the bed on Sunday and became unconscious. Despite informing the duty staff in the ward, she was allegedly not attended to by a doctor for hours.

After much hue and cry, she was taken to the operation theatre by the family members as there was no attendant to carry the stretcher. After about half an hour, the doctors declared her dead.

On the day, the victim’s father refused to take the body until the cause of her death was pronounced and the persons responsible for negligence taken to task. He alleged medical negligence had ended her daughter’s life.

Kumbharpara police reached the spot and tried to pacify the bereaved family.

Later, chief district medical officer Dr Akshya Kumar Satpathy assured the family of a probe into the cause of her death.