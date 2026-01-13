HRPC books two officers of Berhampur police for custodial torture of youth

The FIR also mentioned some other cops of Badabazar police station and Berhampur Special Squad for their involvement in the case. An inquiry into the matter was launched after Khan filed a writ petition in Orissa High Court alleging he was tortured during custody of Berhampur police.

Investigation by the human rights cell of state police revealed that Khan was picked up by Berhampur and Nandankanan police from his female friend’s house in Raghunathpur on August 12. A day later, he was handed over to Badabazar police station and kept in illegal detention till August 23 without being produced before a magistrate.

Khan was shown as arrested by Chhotray and Saraf on August 23 and produced before a court. However, the police officers could not provide any justification over Khan’s prolonged illegal detention.