Majhi gives 6-E mantra for strengthening road safety

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced that Odisha will adopt an expanded 6-E road safety framework - Education, Enforcement, Engineering, Emergency Care, Environment and Evaluation - and declared that road safety will now be an integral component of good governance in the state.

Unveiling a series of road projects and transport initiatives aimed at strengthening road safety, urban mobility and sustainable public transport across the state during observance of the National Road Safety Month, he called upon citizens to strictly follow traffic rules.

Expressing deep concern over the rising number of road accidents, the chief minister launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Sadak Suraksha Yojana Samman’. Under the scheme, districts, educational institutions and private organisations will be recognised for outstanding performance in road safety, while poor performers will be held accountable.