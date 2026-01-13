No metro, elevated corridor from Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan

BHUBANESWAR: In a big push to road and traffic infrastructure expansion in the state capital, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 952 crore elevated corridor project from Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan.

The 9.5-km corridor will connect Kalinga Stadium with Raghunathpur. It assumes significance in view of the state government’s decision to put the metro project that was supposed to pass through the stretch on hold over revision of the detailed project report.

The chief minister said the elevated corridor will be a major infrastructure upgrade for the state capital and fulfil the requirement of futuristic and metropolitan city. The road project will offer seamless traffic on the arterial road in the city.