Odisha HC urges society to introspect on forced marriage

CUTTACK: The Odisha High Court has held that the decision of a major girl regarding her life and marriage is paramount, while disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by her father alleging that she had gone missing.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman interacted with the girl after she was produced before the court on January 6 pursuant to its earlier order dated December 9, 2025. The girl was brought to court by Basanta Kumar Sahoo, inspector-in-charge, Kakatpur police station.

During the interaction, the 21-year-old girl categorically stated that she had left her matrimonial home on her own due to a forced marriage and the difficulties she faced thereafter. She made it clear that she did not wish to live either with her husband or with her parents, as she was a major, gainfully employed and capable of sustaining herself.

Recording her statement, the bench observed: “A time has come when the society would introspect when the girls are forced to marry by the parents. The decision of the girl is paramount and her consent should be obtained before any such decision is taken by the parents.”