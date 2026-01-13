Odisha HC urges society to introspect on forced marriage

CUTTACK: The Odisha High Court has held that the decision of a major girl regarding her life and marriage is paramount, while disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by her father alleging that she had gone missing.
A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman interacted with the girl after she was produced before the court on January 6 pursuant to its earlier order dated December 9, 2025. The girl was brought to court by Basanta Kumar Sahoo, inspector-in-charge, Kakatpur police station.
During the interaction, the 21-year-old girl categorically stated that she had left her matrimonial home on her own due to a forced marriage and the difficulties she faced thereafter. She made it clear that she did not wish to live either with her husband or with her parents, as she was a major, gainfully employed and capable of sustaining herself.
Recording her statement, the bench observed: “A time has come when the society would introspect when the girls are forced to marry by the parents. The decision of the girl is paramount and her consent should be obtained before any such decision is taken by the parents.”
The court further said, “When a girl is not ready for the marriage, giving her in marriage by using extraneous force is not conducive for a healthy society and a time has come when the sensitization programme should be conducted by the administration eradicating any sense of imposing own decision on the children by the parents.” Emphasising constitutional values, the bench added, “We respect the decision of a major girl.”
Holding that no useful purpose would be served by keeping the petition pending, the court disposed of the writ petition. The IIC was directed to ensure the girl’s smooth return to her chosen place of residence and see that no interference or obstruction is caused by anyone, including her parents or the “so-called husband”. The police were also instructed to ensure her safety and security and take immediate steps if any incident is reported.
The case arose from a petition filed by Ajay Kumar Sahoo, the girl’s father, who had approached the high court alleging police inaction in tracing his daughter after she went missing. On December 9, the court had noted that the girl, contacted through cyber tracking, had stated she was living in Indore by choice and was employed, following which her production before the court was ordered.