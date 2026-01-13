Robbers chop off jeweller’s palms, flee with gold ornaments, cash in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: In a gruesome incident, a gang of unidentified miscreants reportedly attacked a jewellery shop owner, chopped off both his palms with an axe and looted gold ornaments and cash from him at Hurasahi chowk under Kudanagari police limits in Kendrapara district on Sunday night.

The victim is 45-year-old Pradeep Nanda of Thakurapatana village. Police said the incident took place at around 10.15 pm.

Nanda was returning to Thakurapatana in his four-wheeler with gold ornaments and cash after closing his jewellery shop at Mahala haat. A group of around four to six unidentified miscreants on two motorcycles waylaid him near Hurasahi chowk.

They stopped his car, broke the window panes and asked Nanda to hand over the gold jewellery and cash. When the jeweller resisted, the miscreants attacked him with an axe and chopped off both his palms, said IIC of Kudanagari police station Jagannath Pradhan.