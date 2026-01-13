Sofia stirs Congress pot, takes part in Moquim’s meeting

BHUBANESWAR: In a clear indication of the turmoil in the state Congress, party’s Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous on Monday joined the youth convention organised by her expelled father Mohammed Moquim.

Even as the party sought to play down its significance, Sofia expressed unequivocal support for her father and called upon the youth to join the movement for a developed Odisha.

Addressing the convention, Sofia said, “I have seen my father work for the people of Odisha for a long time now. If he is committed for a cause, he will definitely do it.”