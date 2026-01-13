Suspended driver of Coast Guard arrested for filming defence sites

PARADIP: Paradip Model police on Sunday arrested a suspended motor transport driver (MTD) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for allegedly filming defence establishments and movement of official vehicles illegally.
Rajendra Prasad was recently suspended from duty for negligence. After suspension, he was not permitted to attend office or enter the ICG premises. Despite restrictions, he allegedly continued to visit the office and was found taking unauthorised photographs and videos of officers, security posts, and movement of office vehicles, said sources.
Prasad was arrested on basis of the FIR lodged by commandant of ICG Paradip MM Mandi in Paradip Model police station on Saturday. Accusing the MTD of illegally recording and filming defence establishments and vehicles, Mandi urged police to seize Prasad’s mobile phone for forensic examination.
Sources said it is suspected that Prasad tried to compromise the secrecy of defence establishment by filming movement of officers and installations during his suspension period. An inquiry has been ordered against the MTD by the inspector general and commander of ICG’s regional headquarters (North East). The inquiry proceedings are currently in progress at the headquarters.
Earlier, Prasad had allegedly attempted to jump in front of the vehicle of a senior ICG officer and intentionally insulted defence personnel with the aim of provoking a breach of peace within and outside the defence organisation.
Sources further said the MTD was allotted a quarter by the Paradip Port Authority at Nuabazaar. Prasad has reportedly not paid rent since August 2023. Despite being served several notices, he has neither vacated the house nor paid the rent and allegedly threatened to move court against the ICG.
Paradip Model IIC Kabuli Barik said police registered a case under sections 166, 167, and 352 of the BNS read with sections 66D and 66E of the IT Act. The accused was arrested and produced in court on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.