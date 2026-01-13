Suspended driver of Coast Guard arrested for filming defence sites

PARADIP: Paradip Model police on Sunday arrested a suspended motor transport driver (MTD) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for allegedly filming defence establishments and movement of official vehicles illegally.

Rajendra Prasad was recently suspended from duty for negligence. After suspension, he was not permitted to attend office or enter the ICG premises. Despite restrictions, he allegedly continued to visit the office and was found taking unauthorised photographs and videos of officers, security posts, and movement of office vehicles, said sources.

Prasad was arrested on basis of the FIR lodged by commandant of ICG Paradip MM Mandi in Paradip Model police station on Saturday. Accusing the MTD of illegally recording and filming defence establishments and vehicles, Mandi urged police to seize Prasad’s mobile phone for forensic examination.

Sources said it is suspected that Prasad tried to compromise the secrecy of defence establishment by filming movement of officers and installations during his suspension period. An inquiry has been ordered against the MTD by the inspector general and commander of ICG’s regional headquarters (North East). The inquiry proceedings are currently in progress at the headquarters.