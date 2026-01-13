Swachh Survekshan: Schools to get Rs 50K for cleanliness

BHUBANESWAR: As the state capital gears up for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that schools keeping their premises clean and promoting awareness among students and nearby communities on sanitation and cleanliness practices will be rewarded.

Mayor Sulochana Das said the best three schools, one each from southeast, southwest and north zones in the city will be awarded Rs 50,000 on cleanliness parameters. Chairing a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the Swachh Survekshan drive organised for over 130 schools and other educational institutions in the city, Das urged everyone to focus on cleanliness measures. The civic body also requested the school teachers to pay special attention to keeping the school environment clean and green. “It is necessary to make the students of the schools aware and also inform their parents,” the mayor stressed.

BMC officials said the Swachh Survekshan survey will begin from February. A central team and third party will visit the state capital for the purpose. Keeping the survey in view, citizens have been requested to follow the city’s sanitation and waste management rules and also create awareness among others, they said.