Two killed in road mishap, locals stage blockade in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Traffic on Berhampur-Digapahandi road was disrupted for over one hour after two persons including a woman were killed in an accident at Balakrushnapur under Berhampur Sadar police limits in Ganjam district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Binay Kumar Bisi (54) of Sonepur district and Tejaswini Roy (36) of Athagadapatana in Ganjam. Both worked in a private agency.

Sources said the duo was returning to Berhampur from Digapahandi on a scooter. A speeding private bus coming from the opposite direction tried to overtake another vehicle and hit their two-wheeler at Balakrushnapur. The impact was so severe that the two were tossed 50 metre in the air before landing on the road. They were killed instantly.

Soon after the mishap, the bus driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle and passengers. Subsequently, irate locals blocked the road demanding arrest of the bus driver.

Police reached the spot and pacified the agitators after which traffic resumed on the route. The bodies of the deceased were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for autopsy.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.