CM Majhi launches projects worth Rs 1,900 crore in Keonjhar district

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 71 development projects worth over Rs 1,900 crore in Keonjhar district.
Attending a function at the Dharanidhar University here, Majhi laid stones for projects worth Rs 1,708 crore including a regional plant resource centre at a cost of Rs 50 crore and 147 model Anganwadi centres across the district with an investment of Rs 38.22 crore. He also laid foundation stones for stadiums in six blocks at a cost of Rs 101 crore.
The chief minister inaugurated projects worth Rs 194 crore including the Nicholson Forest Training School in Champua and the DMF mining power plant.
Addressing the gathering, Majhi said, “Keonjhar is not only a land of rich cultural heritage and hardworking people, but has also contributed immensely to Odisha’s economic strength. From minerals and forests to agriculture and human resources, the district has always played a key role in the state’s growth.”
The chief minister said Keonjhar would further strengthen Odisha’s economy as a steel hub. “Almost all major roads in the district will be widened to six lanes. In next three to four years, Keonjhar will emerge as one of the best districts in the state,” he said. Highlighting development initiatives across the state, Majhi said foundation stones for 110 Godabarisha Adarsh primary schools were laid across all 30 districts. He also referred to the inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth Rs 950 crore in Sambalpur two days ago and projects worth around Rs 980 crore in Bargarh district recently.
“The development work of the government is not limited to one district or region. To build a Viksit Odisha by 2036 and a Viksit India by 2047, every citizen must progress. Keeping this in mind, our government is working for all sections of society,” he said.
On the occasion, the chief minister also released a coffee table book titled ‘Birds of Keonjhar’ and distributed cheques to women beneficiaries of various self-help groups.
Among others, Keonjhar MP Anant Charan Nayak, MLAs Sanatan Mahakud, Fakir Charan Naik and Akhil Chandra Naik and collector Vishal Singh were present.