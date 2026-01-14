CM Majhi launches projects worth Rs 1,900 crore in Keonjhar district

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 71 development projects worth over Rs 1,900 crore in Keonjhar district.

Attending a function at the Dharanidhar University here, Majhi laid stones for projects worth Rs 1,708 crore including a regional plant resource centre at a cost of Rs 50 crore and 147 model Anganwadi centres across the district with an investment of Rs 38.22 crore. He also laid foundation stones for stadiums in six blocks at a cost of Rs 101 crore.

The chief minister inaugurated projects worth Rs 194 crore including the Nicholson Forest Training School in Champua and the DMF mining power plant.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said, “Keonjhar is not only a land of rich cultural heritage and hardworking people, but has also contributed immensely to Odisha’s economic strength. From minerals and forests to agriculture and human resources, the district has always played a key role in the state’s growth.”