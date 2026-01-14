Existing Odisha Assembly building to remain intact; Naa Tala, Secha Sadan to be razed: Minister Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday said the existing Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) building will not be touched during the redevelopment of the integrated secretariat complex.

The clarification comes a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art new Lok Seva Bhawan complex housing the Vidhan Sabha. The move triggered speculations over the fate of the existing structure.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Harichandan said the historic Assembly building is a vital institutional structure and there is no proposal whatsoever to demolish or modify it. “The Assembly building will remain exactly as it is. Only the heads of departments building, popularly known as Naa Tala, Secha Sadan and Rajiv Bhavan will be taken down as they have already been declared unsafe,” he informed.

The minister said the existing OLA campus is too inadequate to meet the future legislative requirements. There is no scope for expansion and parking of vehicles remain an issue in view of the space constraints.

Responding to concerns raised in public regarding the fate of the Assembly building, Harichandan said, “The government respects the emotional and historical value attached to the structure. There is no question of disturbing the Assembly.”