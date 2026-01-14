Fed up with administration's inaction, journalists lift sand from Cuttack road

CUTTACK: In a major embarrassment for the district administration and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), a group of journalists in the city on Tuesday joined hands to clear accumulated sand from the busy Kathajodi river embankment road, something that had been conveniently ignored by the former despite orders from the Orissa High Court.

Following the recent death of two women including a journalist who were run over by a truck after their scooter skidded off sand spillage on Bhubaneswar-Puri road, the state government on Sunday directed the road maintenance authorities to adopt regular mechanised cleaning to remove sand from roads.

This apart, the Orissa High Court has repeatedly emphasised strict regulation and monitoring of sand transportation, holding that unsafe transportation and spillage of sand on roads posed grave threat to public safety. The State Transport Authority (STA) too, issued a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Works department and municipal bodies, mandating stricter measures to address concerns related to sand spillage causing frequent road accidents.