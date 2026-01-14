G RAM G Act to transform rural lives: BJP Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar

BHUBANESWAR: The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission Grameen (VB-G RAM G) Act will bring a major transformation in the lives of the rural poor, farmers, labourers and unemployed youth across the country, said BJP Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar here on Tuesday.

Addressing a state-level awareness programme-cum-workshop at the BJP state office, Chahar said the new law was enacted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate corruption and shortcomings that plagued the earlier MGNREGA scheme.

While MGNREGA promised 100 days of work, many families received barely 40-50 days of employment, causing hardship. Under the new scheme, the guaranteed employment period has been increased from 100 to 125 days per family, with special emphasis on creating durable rural infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water conservation structures, school toilets and agricultural markets. Village communities can now plan and execute projects collectively, ensuring genuine development at the grassroots, he said.