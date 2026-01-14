Mother, son injured in acid attack at Bachara village in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A mother-son duo sustained severe burn injuries after being reportedly attacked by their neighbour with acid over a land dispute at Bachara village under Pattamundai police limits here on Monday evening.

The victims are 65-year-old Tukini Sahoo and her son Rabindra Sahoo (33). The accused, Bijay Sahoo (35), was arrested on Tuesday.

In her FIR, Rabindra’s wife Satyasini alleged that her husband recently received money from the government to build a house. Last week, he gathered house building materials on his land. However, Bijay opposed the construction work as he used to park his car on the land. When Rabindra refused to stop the construction work, the accused reportedly poured acid on him and his mother.

Pattamundai IIC Bandana Patra said both the victims received burns on their heads, chests and faces. They have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. The accused was arrested and produced in court.