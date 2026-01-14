Numerical model study, satellite imagery to identify new Chilika Lake's mouth

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha government plans a major ecological restoration of Chilika, India’s biggest brackish water lagoon and a Ramsar site, it has proposed a bathymetry survey and desiltation of channels to naturally flush out the silt during heavy rainfall and reduce mouth migration.

The Chilika mouth near Sipakuda was opened in 2000 and has already shifted north by about 8 km. The restoration plan has proposed numerical model study and satellite imagery analysis to identify suitable location for opening a new mouth and inclusion of the same in the detailed project report (DPR) to be prepared in near future.

The proposed bathymetry survey will determine the exact amount of desilting required. Periodical field studies will be carried out to estimate the siltation and erosion rate in desilted channels, carrying capacity studies will be instituted for community-based responsible tourism primarily for dolphin watching at Satapada and bird watching at Mangalajodi. The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) and IIT Madras will also develop the DPR for the desiltation and restoration work.

The study will determine the maximum number of visitors and boats that can be accommodated without adverse impacts on dolphins, migratory birds and wetland ecology. The government has stressed that the study is essential in view of the increasing visitor pressure and unregulated boat traffic that are disturbing sensitive species and degrading habitats of the lagoon.