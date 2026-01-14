Odisha Seafarers’ association honours two samaritans for exemplary service

BHUBANESWAR: The Seafarers’ Association of Odisha (SAO) has felicitated two samaritans in recognition of their selfless and sustained support to seafarers in distress across the globe.

The association felicitated Captain Y Manoj Joy from Chennai and YK Jena from Odisha for their compassion, commitment and selfless service to the global seafaring community.

Captain Y Manoj Joy has been a tireless pillar of support for seafarers and their families for over three decades. He is widely known for running a 24×7 helpline offering emotional support and suicide-prevention assistance to seafarers in crisis. Similarly, PR Barik, an experienced oilman, has consistently dedicated his shore leave and holidays between contracts to assisting seafarers in need, said the association members.

The felicitation event was attended by maritime administrator Captain Ashok Mahapatra. “The contribution of the maritime community to society is largely silent and most often unseen. Without the merchant navy, nearly half the world’s population would face hunger, and the other half would be left without the energy and resources,” said Association president captain Navin Chandra Sarma.