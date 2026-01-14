Orissa HC notice to govt over imposition of ASD, smart meter on consumers

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a PIL challenging the proposed introduction of smart electricity meters in Odisha, and the recent demand for additional security deposits (ASD) from power consumers.

The PIL, filed by Sidhartha Mohanty and Soumyadeep Ghosh, alleged that TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) is seeking to introduce smart meters without adequate public notice, transparency or consent of consumers, in violation of statutory provisions.

The petition also questioned the demand notices issued by power distribution companies seeking ASDs ranging from Rs 1,000 to several thousand rupees. The petitioners contended that consumers had already deposited security amounts at the time of obtaining electricity connections during the CESU regime. Advocate Padmalaya Mohapatra represented the petitioners.