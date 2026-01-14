Orissa HC notice to govt over imposition of ASD, smart meter on consumers

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a PIL challenging the proposed introduction of smart electricity meters in Odisha, and the recent demand for additional security deposits (ASD) from power consumers.
The PIL, filed by Sidhartha Mohanty and Soumyadeep Ghosh, alleged that TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) is seeking to introduce smart meters without adequate public notice, transparency or consent of consumers, in violation of statutory provisions.
The petition also questioned the demand notices issued by power distribution companies seeking ASDs ranging from Rs 1,000 to several thousand rupees. The petitioners contended that consumers had already deposited security amounts at the time of obtaining electricity connections during the CESU regime. Advocate Padmalaya Mohapatra represented the petitioners.
After a preliminary hearing, the bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman issued notices to principal secretary of Energy department, secretary of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) and managing director of TPCODL to file responses within two weeks. The matter will be listed for next hearing after three weeks. The PIL alleged that the ASD demand notices do not specify the period of consumption, except for a vague reference to “two months’ average bill”, and were issued without prior individual notice, opportunity to raise objections or any reasoned order. Such actions, it claimed, violate Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. It further contended that disconnection of electricity supply for non-payment of ASD infringes upon consumers’ fundamental rights.
Citing Section 47 (i) and (ii) of the Electricity Act, 2003, the petition asserted that security deposits must be reasonable and refundable with interest. The petition sought directions for strict compliance with the Act and regulations framed by OERC, and prayed for restraint on coercive measures, including disconnection of power supply.