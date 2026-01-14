Orissa High Court wall not spared from encroachment as CMC turns blind

CUTTACK: Even as Cuttack continues to reel under severe traffic congestion with the city roads narrowing down due to rampant encroachment by street vendors and illegal parking, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the police seemingly do not give a hoot to the issues.

Ironical as it may seem, despite repeated orders from the Orissa High Court to remove encroachments from the roadsides, even the space along the high court boundary wall has not been spared.

Blatant encroachments by makeshift street vendors from vegetables to fruits to fast food along the wall of the high court has posed serious problems for the commuting public in the busy thoroughfare. At any point of time in the day, one can easily see at least five to seven vegetable and fruit sellers illegally setting up their carts on the footpath along the high court boundary wall, despite it being meant for pedestrians. When people halt to buy the foodstuff from the vendors, they park their vehicles on the road, as a result of which the stretch gets squeezed down leading to traffic jams.