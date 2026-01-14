OSSC CGL: Aspirants write to CM, chief secretary; seek more time for form fillup

BHUBANESWAR: Aspirants of various Group B and Group C posts in government on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and chief secretary Anu Garg to extend the form fillup date for the CGL exam to be organised by the OSSC citing technical glitches.

In a letter to the CM and the chief secretary, the aspirants pointed out that they were facing problem in registration and submission of their applications online owing to technical issues like delay in proper opening of the application submission portal and errors during login, form submission and document uploading.

“In many cases, the application fee of Rs 500 gets deducted from the candidates’ bank accounts but the application submission fails owing to technical failure. This has caused both mental stress and financial hardship for many aspirants,” said Sunil Mishra, an aspirant. The aspirants urged the government to provide suitable extension in the application submission deadline and also initiate steps to resolve the technical glitches. The last date for registration is January 18 and application submission is January 21.