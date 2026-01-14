Woman on way home from hospital dies after being hit by ambulance in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 45-year-old woman, who was on way home after being discharged from hospital, died after her vehicle was reportedly hit by an ambulance on NH-326 near Digapahandi in Ganjam on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Lalita Nayak of Kashipur in Rayagada district. Lalita’s sister Kumari Nayak (30) and nephew Buna Nayak (20) sustained grievous injuries in the mishap which took place near the cotton market yard on the outskirts of Digapahandi town during the wee hours, said police.

According to sources, Lalita was undergoing treatment in SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Cuttack for some ailment. She was discharged from the hospital on Monday night. Kumari and Buna hired a four-wheeler to shift Lalita to her native place in Kashipur.

When they reached Digapahandi, a private ambulance coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their car. Lalita, Kumari and Tuna suffered critical injuries in the accident.

On being informed, Digapahandi police along with local fire services personnel reached the mishap site and rushed the injured trio to the hospital. While Lalita was declared brought dead by doctors, the other two were shifted to MKCG MCH in Berhampur due to severity of their injuries.

Digapahandi IIC Prashant Kumar Patra said the deceased’s body was sent to MKCG MCH for autopsy. The vehicles involved in the mishap were seized. A case was registered in connection with the incident and drivers of both the vehicles have been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway, he added.