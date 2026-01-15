Amending Stamp Act will remove key hurdles in apartment registration: CREDAI

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) on Wednesday said the amendments proposed on the Stamp Duty act would remove a major financial and procedural hurdle in apartment registration across the state.

The state cabinet recently approved a proposal to insert a new Clause, ‘clause-d’ under Article-23 of Schedule-I-A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. With this amendment, the association of allottees will have to pay only a nominal stamp duty of Rs 50,000 for execution of the deed of conveyance for common areas and facilities.

Under the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023, the transfer of entire common areas and facilities in favour of the association of allottees at the time of registration of the first deed of conveyance was made mandatory. However, the requirement of paying 5 per cent stamp duty for execution of such deeds had resulted in a substantial financial burden on apartment owners and had created practical impediments in timely registration.