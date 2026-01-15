BJP misusing government offices for party work, says BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of misusing government offices for conducting internal party meetings.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said a prabhari (in-charge) meeting of the BJP has been scheduled in the tour programme of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra, at the conference hall of the Sambalpur district collectorate on Thursday. He said the collector has also been directed to ask all senior government officials to attend the meeting.

Raising questions over scheduling such a meeting at the collectorate’s conference hall instead of the party office, Mohanty asked why have government officials been directed to attend the meeting. “This clearly indicates that the BJP is attempting to convert government offices into its party offices,” he said.

“Nuisance by BJP leaders and workers in government offices and attack on officials have become a day-to-day occurrence under BJP rule. Now, by organising meetings of party functionaries in government offices, it is trying to exert pressure on the officials,” Mohanty alleged.

He said such acts by the BJP government has frustrated the people of the state, and asked the party to refrain from converting government offices into party offices.