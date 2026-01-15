BPIA logged highest-ever 5 million passenger footfall in 2025

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar has notched up a record in passenger footfall which crossed the 5 million mark in 2025.

The airport handled 5.15 million passengers last year, BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan informed the mediapersons in Wednesday. For the first time in its history, BPIA recorded such high passenger footfall. The airport is now the 13th largest in the country in terms of passenger handling, he added.

BPIA officials attributed the record passenger footfall last year to the commencement of flight operations to places like Indore, Dehradun, Kochi, Port Blair, Jaipur, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam and other locations.

BPIA, currently, has flight connectivity to 28 destinations as compared to 30 last year. IndiGo has temporarily suspended its operations from Bhubaneswar to Jaipur and Lucknow as it struggles with new pilot rest and duty-hour norms. Sources said it may take a few months for the airlines to resume its suspended operations at the city airport.

The airport has recorded over 4.80 million passenger footfall in 2024 calendar year.