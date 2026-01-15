Chess Mahakumbh kicks off in Odisha as 40 countries join

BHUBANESWAR: With delegates of 40 countries in participation, the International Conference on Social and Educational Chess under the banner of Chess Mahakumbh was unveiled by chess icon and legend of the game Viswanathan Anand here on Wednesday.
The inauguration saw presence of luminaries of the game and top administrators of its global body here at KIIT University which is hosting the mega event. Held in collaboration with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF), the Chess Mahakumbh will continue till Friday.
Addressing mediapersons, Anand said chess was a powerful educational tool and students who regularly played often performed better academically. He also spoke of newer initiatives linking chess with social development including its use in prisons. The five-time world champion, also FIDE deputy president, spoke highly of the transformative impact of the institution. The inaugural day saw the launch of International Chess Hall and the Viswanathan Anand Chess Academy.
FIDE president and former deputy prime minister of Russia Arkady Dvorkovich said the game has helped develop critical life skills and cognitive abilities, making it a strong instrument for knowledge-building and personal growth. He thanked KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for his passion and unwavering commitment towards the promotion of chess.
Speaking on the occasion, FIDE deputy chair and former finance minister of Latvia Dana Reizniece highlighted the role of chess in empowering children and aiding patients. She cited a global survey in 2021 which showed that over 25 million children worldwide engaged in chess-based education.
Samanta described the occasion as historic. “Such a prestigious global conference was being hosted in Odisha for the first time and that over 5,000 students and players were participating along with delegates from more than 40 countries is a matter of pride,” he said.
Over 80 leading Indian players are taking part in the Chess Mahakumbh which is expected to engage around 5,200 participants, including over 5,000 players from India, making it one of the largest chess-centric academic and social gatherings in the country. AICF president Nitin Narang, AICF secretary Dev Patel and FIDE event commission member Ranjan Mohanty were present.