Chess Mahakumbh kicks off in Odisha as 40 countries join

BHUBANESWAR: With delegates of 40 countries in participation, the International Conference on Social and Educational Chess under the banner of Chess Mahakumbh was unveiled by chess icon and legend of the game Viswanathan Anand here on Wednesday.

The inauguration saw presence of luminaries of the game and top administrators of its global body here at KIIT University which is hosting the mega event. Held in collaboration with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF), the Chess Mahakumbh will continue till Friday.

Addressing mediapersons, Anand said chess was a powerful educational tool and students who regularly played often performed better academically. He also spoke of newer initiatives linking chess with social development including its use in prisons. The five-time world champion, also FIDE deputy president, spoke highly of the transformative impact of the institution. The inaugural day saw the launch of International Chess Hall and the Viswanathan Anand Chess Academy.