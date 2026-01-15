Cold wave to prevail in Odisha for next three days, IMD says

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that the cold wave condition will likely prevail in parts of Odisha for the next three days.

The national weather body has issued cold wave warning for isolated places in Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul and Jharsuguda districts on Thursday morning. Chilly weather condition is expected to prevail at a few places in Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts from Thursday night to Saturday morning. Isolated places in Bhadrak district may also experience cold wave on Friday.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has also predicted shallow to moderate fog at some places in the state till Saturday morning. Odisha is currently in the grip of chilly weather, with G Udayagiri recording the lowest minimum night temperature of 3.7 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Jharsuguda and Angul witnessed cold wave during the period. Jharsuguda recorded 6.4 deg C, below normal by 5.7 deg C, and Angul 8.4 deg C (-5.6 deg C). Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 12.1 deg C and 11.4 deg C respectively.

The regional met office said the minimum temperature was below normal by 5 deg C to 6 deg C at a few places in north interior districts and below normal by 3 deg C to 4 deg C at some places in coastal districts.