Demand grows louder for removal of RINL executives from BSLC management

ROURKELA: Demand has grown louder for removal of executives of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) from the operational and management activities of Bisra Stone Lime Company (BSLC) Ltd at Birmitrapur in Sundargarh district to help sustain the PSU mining company’s revival prospects.

After posting a profit before tax (PBT) of around Rs 6.96 crore in the first half (April–September) of 2025–26, BSLC is now staring at losses in the third quarter (October–December). As of 2025, BSLC’s accumulated losses stand at around Rs 211 crore, while its negative net worth is estimated at about Rs 118 crore.

Recently, former general secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) Bimal Bisi submitted a letter to Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, urging him to request the Steel Ministry to withdraw RINL executives from BSLC and take other measures in the company’s interest. RINL is BSLC’s controlling company.

Reiterating a demand earlier raised by former Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, Bisi said from August 13, a senior general manager, one general manager and two assistant general managers, drawing monthly salaries of Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh, have replaced BSLC’s existing executives who were paid between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh.