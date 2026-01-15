Expedite mega drinking water projects: Odisha Chief Secretary

BHUBANESWAR: As only 26 out of the 207 mega drinking water supply projects started by the state government have reached completion so far, the state government targets to expedite the projects.

Official sources said, more than 50 per cent works of 134 mega drinking water projects have been completed. Work has been pending in preliminary stages in 47 other projects.

The projects - funded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Vasudha, Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation and District Mineral Foundation - were launched during the previous BJD government before 2024.

Chief secretary Anu Garg reviewed the situation at a meeting on Tuesday and asked the departments to find out the reasons behind the delay of all projects.

The meeting was informed that 15 such projects have remained unfinished in Rayagada district. Similarly, 11 and 10 projects are incomplete in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts respectively.

The chief secretary asked the officials and engineers to identify projects pending completion in districts and prepare a timeline for their completion. Besides, progress of rural drinking water projects was also reviewed at the meeting.

Official sources said that 18,233 pipe water projects have been completed while 872 are in various stages of completion. Similarly, 6,435 solar power-run tube wells have been completed while 2,189 projects remain unfinished.