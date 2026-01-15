IIM-Bangalore study on cards to revamp frontline offices, improve citizen services in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a move towards realising the Viksit Odisha @ 2036 vision, the state government has decided to undertake a comprehensive study to improve the quality, speed and effectiveness of work processes in frontline government offices that directly deliver services to citizens.

A high-level committee on Administrative and Governance Reforms has been constituted to monitor the exercise which is likely to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening responsive, transparent, efficient and citizen-centric governance by easing systemic bottlenecks, reducing staff workload and enhancing service delivery outcomes at the cutting edge of administration.

The study will focus on re-imagining how field offices, particularly those citizens interact with, function on a day-to-day basis. The offices include collectorate, police stations, sub-registrar offices, regional transport offices (RTOs), block offices, tehsil offices and gram panchayat offices.

The General Administration and Public Grievance department has finalised a detailed terms of reference and sought inputs from Home, Revenue and Disaster Management, Commerce and Transport, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments which oversee most of the identified frontline offices. The study will be conducted to map the process flow for delivery of major citizen services, internal administrative processes and overall workload on officers, field visits, internal and external meetings, phone calls and daily interactions with the public.