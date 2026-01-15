Junior mining officer detained by earthmover owner, aides for seizing machinery

JAGATSINGHPUR: The owner of an earthmover and his associates allegedly detained a junior mining officer for seizing his heavy-duty machine engaged in illegal soil excavation in Naugaon area here on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint of junior mining officer Jitendra Das, Naugaon police has registered a case. The accused earthmover owner is yet to be identified.

Sources said farmers of Galadhari village in Naugaon informed the local administration about tractors and earthmovers illegally excavating and transporting soil from their private lands and paddy fields.

Acting on the complaint, a team led by Das rushed to the spot and seized an earthmover. However, the tractor drivers along with their vehicles managed to escape. In the meantime, owner of the seized earthmover arrived at the spot with his associates and allegedly threatened Das and his staff. They also forcibly detained the officer for not releasing the machine.

On being informed, Naugaon police along with the local tehsildar reached the spot and rescued Das and his team members. The officer later lodged an FIR against the earthmover owner and his associates for illegal theft of soil and wrongfully restraining government officials.

Naugaon IIC Pradipta Kanungo said a case was registered in connection with the incident. The earthmover has been seized. No arrests have been made so far as investigation is underway.