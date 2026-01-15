Odisha Chief Secretary Garg reviews Kandhamal works

BHUBANESWAR: In her first visit to a district after taking over as the chief secretary, Anu Garg reviewed implementation of various development works in Kandhamal on Wednesday.

On a two-day visit to Kandhamal, Garg laid stress on the need for development of tourism infrastructure and implementation of livelihood programmes. She met tribal students taking civil services coaching and advised them to prepare sincerely for the examination. She also visited the medical college and held discussion with the authorities on steps to be taken for improving healthcare facilities.

The chief secretary visited the eco-retreat at Daringbadi and the Hill View park. During her visit to Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) at Sartiguda, she asked the authorities to implement two-phase power distribution system by June 2026.

Besides, Garg made an on-the-spot assessment of the developmental work being undertaken at Nuagaon and Phiringia. She also visited the turmeric processing plant at Kasam Bandhagad in Phiringia block and millet cultivation undertaken by women at Manipadar.

The chief secretary also interacted with students of the government girls high school at Phiringia and had mid-day meal with them.