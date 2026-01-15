Odisha government asks depts to update vacancies; CS to hold meeting

BHUBANESWAR: With the state government prioritising to fill up all vacancies well ahead of schedule, chief secretary Anu Garg is scheduled to discuss the matter in the all secretaries’ meet on Thursday.

All departments have been directed to update the vacant position in the recruitment web portal of the government to facilitate the discussion.

In the last 18 months, the state government has filled over 40,000 vacant posts across departments - one of the fastest recruitment drives in recent years. More than 27,000 appointments were completed within the first year of the Mohan Charan Majhi government, followed by sustained recruitments through last year.

The Home department has directed its key wings to immediately send requisitions for all vacant posts and submit updated manpower data.

The renewed push for recruitment follows the recent announcement by the chief minister at a recent state job fair where he asserted that his government would not wait for deadlines and complete recruitment much faster than planned to strengthen governance and public service delivery.