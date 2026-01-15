Odisha government asks depts to update vacancies; CS to hold meeting

BHUBANESWAR: With the state government prioritising to fill up all vacancies well ahead of schedule, chief secretary Anu Garg is scheduled to discuss the matter in the all secretaries’ meet on Thursday.
All departments have been directed to update the vacant position in the recruitment web portal of the government to facilitate the discussion.
In the last 18 months, the state government has filled over 40,000 vacant posts across departments - one of the fastest recruitment drives in recent years. More than 27,000 appointments were completed within the first year of the Mohan Charan Majhi government, followed by sustained recruitments through last year.
The Home department has directed its key wings to immediately send requisitions for all vacant posts and submit updated manpower data.
The renewed push for recruitment follows the recent announcement by the chief minister at a recent state job fair where he asserted that his government would not wait for deadlines and complete recruitment much faster than planned to strengthen governance and public service delivery.
According to the latest official assessments, the Home department has a sanctioned strength of about 60,953 posts, of which around 20,000 uniformed posts remain vacant across its various wings.
Sources in the department said though requisitions have been made to different recruitment agencies of the government for selection of candidates, the process came to a standstill after the recent police sub-inspector recruitment scam which was handed over to the CBI.
The January 13 order of the Home department to DGPs of police, fire services, prisons, home guards, Odisha State Police Welfare and Housing Corporation, Orissa High Court (Registrar General), Judicial Academy, Directorate of Public Prosecution and State Guest House, said that recruitment planning cannot proceed without complete data, and directed all organisations to submit vacancy information without any further delay.
The government has set a target of filling 65,000 posts within two years and 1.5 lakh posts over five years. The sources said the chief minister is personally monitoring recruitment to beat the timelines.