Odisha man arrested for attempted rape on minor girl

BERHAMPUR: Paralakhemundi Town police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of attempting to rape a minor girl.

The accused is P Ravi. The incident took place in Jangam Sahi.

Town IIC Prashant Bhupati said the 10-year-old girl was alone in her house as her parents had left for work. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused entered the house and reportedly tried to rape her. When the minor resisted, he gagged her mouth and tore her dress. The girl somehow managed to escape, ran out of the house and fell unconscious near a well.

Neighbours found the girl and rescued her. On regaining her senses, she narrated her ordeal to them. The locals immediately caught hold of Ravi. On being informed, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Bhupati said after registering a case, police conducted medical examination of the girl and Ravi. The accused was later produced in court.