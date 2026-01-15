Odisha readies Rairangpur as new police district; inauguration likely by President Murmu

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has wrapped up all the ground work to make the newly-created Rairangpur police district operational.

Rairangpur was bifurcated from the existing Mayurbhanj police district recently. After an official notification was issued by the Home department to this effect, the existing posts of Mayurbhanj police district were redistributed and allotted to Rairangpur police district. New posts were also created for Rairangpur police district.

Sources said, efforts are being made to get the new police district inaugurated at the hands of President Droupadi Murmu who belongs to Uparbeda village under Rairangpur sub-division.

The sanctioned strength of Mayurbhanj police district after bifurcation and redistribution exercise stands at 1,909 as against its original manpower of 3,017. The sanctioned strength of Rairangpur police district is 1,176 including the 68 new posts, sources said.

Out of the new posts created for Rairangpur police district, one is that of SP, three additional SPs, eight DSPs, nine inspectors, six sub-inspectors and eight constables among others. The Rairangpur police district now will have one SP post, four additional SPs, 11 DSPs, 19 inspectors, 57 SIs, 218 constable posts.