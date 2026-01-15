Orissa HC disposes of habeas corpus plea as 17-year-old rape survivor placed under CWC care

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has disposed of a habeas corpus petition after a missing minor girl, allegedly kidnapped and abused, was rescued and placed under care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Khurda.

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman observed that the case reflected “one of the sordid state of affairs” where a 17-year-old girl could not be traced for a considerable period despite her parents approaching the Capital police station, Bhubaneswar on September 2 last year after she went missing on August 29.

The petition had been filed on November 25 alleging an apathetic attitude of police officials in activating the legal process and recovering the child. The court noted that directions issued during the pendency of the petition “yielded the fruitful result” as the minor daughter of the petitioners was rescued from Bengaluru on December 27 and produced before the CWC. Advocate Ramakanta Sarangi appeared on behalf of the petitioners.