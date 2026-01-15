Parents sell baby girl for Rs 35K in Odisha's Bhadrak; rescued by police

BHADRAK: Bhandaripokhari police in Bhadrak district on Wednesday rescued a baby girl who was allegedly sold by her parents for Rs 35,000 to repay their debt.

A team led by Bhandaripokhari IIC Rajalakshmi Nayak conducted a raid in Rajabagicha area of Cuttack and rescued the one-month-old baby. The infant was admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital for medical examination. She will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC will decide whether she will be restored to her family or placed under alternative care, the IIC said.

During investigation, police found that the baby girl’s father Sipu Das of Bayabanpur village was unemployed and had borrowed thousands of rupees from villagers. He reportedly failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time. Under mounting pressure from creditors, Sipu and his wife allegedly sold their daughter for Rs 35,000 to a relative, the baby’s paternal aunt who resides in Cuttack.

The baby’s grandmother Sabitri Das alleged that her son and daughter-in-law left home with her granddaughter on Monday morning. On being asked, the couple claimed that they were taking the baby for medical treatment. They returned late in the evening without the infant.

When Sabitri questioned them, they allegedly threatened her to remain silent. Suspecting that the couple had sold their baby, she filed an FIR in Bhandaripokhari police station on Tuesday.

Police said a case was registered on basis of the complaint. During interrogation, Sipu and his wife reportedly stated that as their relative had no children, they agreed to hand over their daughter in exchange for money. IIC Nayak said the parents have served notice under section 35 of BNS. Further investigation is underway.