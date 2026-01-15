Private bus owners oppose Odisha government's MBS scheme; halt services

JAGATSINGHPUR: Thousands of passengers and commuters across Jagatsinghpur district faced major inconvenience on Wednesday as private bus operators kept their fleet off the roads opposing the state government’s Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) scheme.

The strike was called by Jagatsinghpur District Bus Owners’ Association to protest plying of MBS buses from blocks to the district headquarters. Normal life was affected as private buses stopped plying to Cuttack, Paradip, Erasama, Machhgaon, Balikuda, Naugaon, Kujang, and other areas.

Passengers were seen stranded at Jagatsinghpur and Paradip bus stands from where most buses operate to Cuttack and rural areas of the district. Many passengers were forced to hire private cabs and auto-rickshaws by paying hefty fares.

The agitating bus operators said they are facing heavy financial losses due to plying of government buses in the district. Private bus owner Prasan Kumar Das said, “We do not want to create problems for commuters. But private buses with valid route permits are now facing severe financial losses. MBS buses are running at a fare of Rs 5. We cannot operate private buses at such a low fare.”

He said the government should either stop plying MBS buses or take take over private vehicles and operate those under the scheme by paying the operators a fixed rate per kilometre.

Regional transport officer Deepak Kumar Sethy said he received two representations from the bus owners’ associations of Jagatsinghpur and Paradip regarding the protest against operation of MBS buses to the district headquarters. “I discussed the matter with Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal, who clarified that MBS buses will continue to ply from block to district headquarters as per the state government’s decision. Stern action will be taken against the protestors, and FIRs may be lodged against those obstructing the operation of MBS buses,” he added.