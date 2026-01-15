Zero admission in 10 Odisha colleges; state orders probe

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the push to improve the quality and reach of higher education, at least 10 degree colleges in eight districts of the state have reported zero admissions in the 2025-26 academic session, prompting the state government to order a probe.

Odisha has around 1,047 degree colleges, including 49 government-run institutions, while the rest are aided, non-aided and privately managed colleges, which offer courses largely on a self-financing mode. However, admission data for the current academic year has revealed a worrying trend of declining student interest in a small but significant number of institutions. The 10 colleges include a government college.

The colleges that recorded zero admissions in the first year include Government Degree College, Gumma in Gajapati district, and nine self-financing colleges - Xavier Degree College at Jajpur Road, Om Shanti College at Baro in Kendrapara, Lord Jagannath Degree Science College in Keonjhar, St Xavier Degree College in Puri, Bhagya Degree College at Gyana Vihar (Baranga) in Cuttack, Institute of Professional Studies and Research (IPSR), Cuttack, Royal Degree College at Dharakote in Ganjam, KMBB Degree College at Naranpur in Cuttack and Times College of Plus-III Science and Commerce at Malipada in Bhubaneswar.

While the colleges at Jajpur Road, Baro, Puri, Gyana Vihar and Dharakote have an annual intake capacity of 128 students each, the sanctioned strength stands at 224 for Times College, 96 each for Gumma Government College and KMBB Degree College and 64 for IPSR.