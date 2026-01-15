Zero admission in 10 Odisha colleges; state orders probe

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the push to improve the quality and reach of higher education, at least 10 degree colleges in eight districts of the state have reported zero admissions in the 2025-26 academic session, prompting the state government to order a probe.
Odisha has around 1,047 degree colleges, including 49 government-run institutions, while the rest are aided, non-aided and privately managed colleges, which offer courses largely on a self-financing mode. However, admission data for the current academic year has revealed a worrying trend of declining student interest in a small but significant number of institutions. The 10 colleges include a government college.
The colleges that recorded zero admissions in the first year include Government Degree College, Gumma in Gajapati district, and nine self-financing colleges - Xavier Degree College at Jajpur Road, Om Shanti College at Baro in Kendrapara, Lord Jagannath Degree Science College in Keonjhar, St Xavier Degree College in Puri, Bhagya Degree College at Gyana Vihar (Baranga) in Cuttack, Institute of Professional Studies and Research (IPSR), Cuttack, Royal Degree College at Dharakote in Ganjam, KMBB Degree College at Naranpur in Cuttack and Times College of Plus-III Science and Commerce at Malipada in Bhubaneswar.
While the colleges at Jajpur Road, Baro, Puri, Gyana Vihar and Dharakote have an annual intake capacity of 128 students each, the sanctioned strength stands at 224 for Times College, 96 each for Gumma Government College and KMBB Degree College and 64 for IPSR.
Sources said the trend of poor admissions is not limited to the current year alone. Though not a single student enrolled in the first year in these 10 colleges during the last academic session, IPSR saw five admissions, KMBB six and Times College nine in the second year. In the third year, Bhagya Degree College admitted one student, IPSR three, Royal Degree College eight, KMBB five and Times College three students, indicating persistently low enrolment across multiple academic cycles.
Taking serious note of the situation, the Higher Education department has ordered a detailed inquiry into the reasons behind zero admissions and consistently poor enrolment in these institutions. Joint secretary Mousumi Nayak has asked the regional directors of education (RDEs) to initiate an inquiry and issue show cause notices to the heads of the colleges concerned.
The department observed that zero admission in these colleges clearly indicates a lack of interest among prospective students and raises serious questions about the quality and viability of these institutions. The RDEs have been asked to seek explanations from the college authorities as to why their institutions should not be closed for admissions in the 2026-27 academic session under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS).
Nayak has also flagged another recurring issue involving un-aided and self-financing higher educational institutions participating in the SAMS admission process. She pointed out that several such colleges allow students to opt for them while filling up the common application form (CAF), but later refuse to admit students after the provisional merit list is published, citing their unwillingness to take admissions for the ongoing session.
In order to prevent such situations, RDEs have been instructed not to include such errant institutions under SAMS during the ‘master data updation’ process before the start of an academic session. The department has also proposed that an undertaking be obtained from all participating institutions every year ensuring their commitment for participating in the admission process for the upcoming academic session.