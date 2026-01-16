65-year-old arrested for bludgeoning man to death over theft suspicion in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Days after one Prakash Das was found bludgeoned to death along Kathajodi riverbank in Khannagar locality, police on Thursday arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly murdering him over theft suspicion.

The accused, Ashok Samal of Jobra Samal Sahi under Malgodown police limits, worked at a petrol pump in Khannagar locality.

Speaking to mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said a special team was constituted to investigate the case. CCTV footage found Samal approaching the spot from the Manimandir side and fleeing towards Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) after committing the crime. Based on the footage, investigators created a suspect profile and with the help of technical analysis and local intelligence nabbed the accused.

“During investigation, it was found that Samal and Prakash knew each other and frequently consumed alcohol together. On January 10, both met near CNBT and went to the railway under bridge near Press Chhak for booze. After that, Prakash left the spot and returned, leaving Ashok behind who was sleeping in an inebriated state,” said the DCP.

When Samal regained his senses, he found `4,000 missing from his pocket and suspected it had been stolen by Prakash. He then began searching for Prakash and found him sleeping near Khannagar ring road. “Samal woke him up and questioned him about the missing money but Prakash denied having any knowledge about it. Unconvinced, he bludgeoned Prakash to death,” the DCP said.