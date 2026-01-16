After Hyderabad success, Odisha CM begins three-day Kolkata visit to woo investors

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday embarked on a three-day visit to West Bengal to participate in a major investors’ meet in Kolkata, as part of the state government’s aggressive investment outreach to accelerate industrial growth in Odisha.

The chief minister, accompanied by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior officials, will engage extensively with leading business groups and corporate leaders in the neighbouring state through structured sectoral interactions.

On Friday, he will chair three important sectoral roundtables focusing on textiles and apparels, metal downstream and engineering goods and plastics and chemicals, the sectors that have been identified as key drivers of the state’s next phase of industrial expansion, sources in the Industries department said.

On the second day, Majhi will hold a series of meetings with investors in the morning, followed by a high-level roundtable on pharma and medical devices in the afternoon. He is scheduled to return on Sunday.

The Kolkata engagements seek to build on the momentum created by the CM’s earlier investment roadshows and investors’ meets in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai and other major business centres.