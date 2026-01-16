Arvind’s suspension from BJD evokes mixed reaction

KENDRAPARA: The decision of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to suspend Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra from the party evoked mixed political reactions in the legislator’s Assembly constituency here on Thursday.

While Arvind said the BJD president’s decision came as a surprise for him, political observers believe the MLA’s father and senior leader Bijay Mohapatra’s recent activities may have led to his suspension. Last month, former MLA and expelled Congress leader Mohammed Moquim met Bijay and reportedly held discussion with him on the formation of a new political party in the state.

“I was shocked to know about my suspension. My father is a senior leader of the state. He never interfered in my work as an MLA. Besides, I never indulged in any anti-party activity,” said Arvind.

BJD leader of Patkura Sukanta Dwivedi said he too was shocked by the MLA’s suspension. “The decision of Naveen Patnaik to suspend Arvind from BJD was unexpected. We hope the BJD president will revoke his order soon,” he said.

However, former Mahakalapada MLA and senior BJD leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak welcomed Naveen’s decision. “Our party will not tolerate corruption and anti-party activities,” he said. Kendrapada MLA Ganeswar Behera and Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo, both of BJD, also supported the decision to suspend Arvind.

In 2000 election, Naveen’s political maneuvering had prevented Bijay, one of the founders of BJD, to contest the Assembly election from Patkura by denying him the party ticket at the last moment.

For the next two decades and more, Bijay criticised the BJD on several issues until 2024 when his son Arvind joined the regional party and was given the ticket to contest from Patkura. Bijay played a major role in his son’s victory from Patkura in the 2024 polls as he has a strong base.