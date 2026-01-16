BJD leaders meet bar association members over high court bench in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a renewed bid to intensify campaign for establishment of a bench of the Orissa High Court in Sambalpur, the BJD on Thursday held detailed discussions with office-bearers and senior members of the district bar association in this regard.

Former minister and district president of BJD Rohit Pujari visited the Sambalpur Bar Association office to gather opinions and seek collective support from the legal fraternity before the party adopts a more aggressive stand on the issue.

Pujari held discussions with bar association president Pradeep Bohidar, secretary Pradyot Sharma, former presidents Sureshwar Mishra and Satyanarayan Panda along with several senior advocates.

Addressing mediapersons, senior BJD leaders Surubabu Meher and Satyendra Kumar Das said the deliberations focused primarily on the long-pending demand for a high court bench in Sambalpur, while also touching upon several other key regional concerns.

These included the demand for an AIIMS in Sambalpur, alleged exploitation of consumers by Tata Power with government backing, restriction of the flow of Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh, shifting of the permanent office of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) to the region, appointment of a permanent Northern Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), and official recognition for Sambalpuri language.

Pujari said the establishment of a high court bench in Sambalpur is not a political demand but a matter of justice and regional equity. People from western Odisha are forced to travel hundreds of kilometres to seek justice, which is both financially and emotionally exhausting. A bench in Sambalpur is essential to ensure timely access to justice and balanced development of the region.