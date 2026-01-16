Dispose grievances within reasonable timeframe: HC directs Odisha govt

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed concern over delays by government authorities in disposing of applications, observing that a “reluctant or lethargic attitude” in such matters adversely affects execution of public works and the public at large.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman observed this while disposing of a petition filed by an ‘A’ class contractor engaged in construction work on embankment of Kathajodi river. The petitioner, having emerged as the successful bidder for the project, had applied to the mining officer, Cuttack Circle, on October 22, 2025 for grant of a quarry permit for ordinary earth for six months.

According to the petitioner, a right is created in a contractor executing a public work to obtain such a permit, as the sand/ordinary earth is required solely for execution of the project. Despite the passage of time, no decision was taken on the application, prompting the contractor to approach the high court seeking issuance of a direction to the mining officer to consider and dispose of the application within a stipulated period. The writ petition was affirmed on January 7, 2026, indicating that till then the application remained unattended.