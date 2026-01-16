Forest dept organises coastal biodiversity conservation awareness walk in Balasore

BHUBANESWAR : In the face of challenges faced by people of coastal districts due to climate change, the Forest department and Corruption Free Odisha organised a week-long ‘Odisha Coastal Biodiversity Conservation Awareness Walk’ in Balasore recently.

The programme was organised under the leadership of former PCCF and HoFF and founder of Corruption Free Odisha Debabrata Swain. The inaugural function was held at Hasimpur School and the awareness walk commenced from Udaipur bordering West Bengal border. PCCF and HoFF Suresh Pant was present.

More than 200 people participated in the walk everyday including forest staff, representatives from Vana Suraksha Samitis, sarpanches, PRI members, villagers and school children.

The participants passed through Sankhari, Bichitrapur, Narayan Mohanty Padia, Jagei, Kankadapal, Dagara, Nuagaon, Kasafal, Bahabalpur, Parikhi, Chandipur, Inchudi and Talapada. The closing ceremony was held at Barajadeuli High School close to Bhadrak border. During the campaign, essays and other awareness related competitions regarding coastal biodiversity conservation were held in at least 15 schools and successful students were presented with certificates and trophies.

The programme was supported by Indian Institute of Education and Care, Indo-Global Social Security Society and Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The flag of the Odisha Biodiversity Conservation Awareness Walk was handed over to Bhadrak ACF for the second phase of the programme in the district.