Man held for looting bizman at gunpoint in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: Purighat police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly extorting Rs 5,000 at gunpoint from a businessman in Jaunliapati here.

The accused Tusar Mohanty is a native of Jagatsinghpur and had been staying in Khannagar Nuasahi locality here. Police said the complainant, Upendra Moharana, owns a brass items shop in Jaunliapati.

“The complainant had opened his shop at around 8 am and was cleaning his store when Mohanty arrived and fired a blank shot to intimidate him. He then took Rs 5,000 from Moharana and fled the spot,” said police.

Moharana lodged a complaint with police in this connection. During investigation, the cops verified the CCTV footages of the nearby areas and eventually arrested the accused from College Square in the afternoon.

During interrogation, Mohanty confessed to his crime but claimed the gun he used to threaten Moharana was a toy gun. “A numberless two-wheeler, `3,000 stolen money and a gold chain weighing 1 gm was seized from Mohanty. It has been found that he has criminal antecedents and two cases have been registered against him in Lalbag and Cantonment police stations. Further probe is on,” said a senior police officer.