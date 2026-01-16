Odisha Chief secretary asks departments to strictly implement CM’s 15-point directives

BHUBANESWAR : Chief secretary Anu Garg on Thursday called upon senior officials to ensure strict and efficient implementation of the 15-point directives issued by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, across departments.

Presiding over the meeting of all secretaries, the chief secretary said as per the directive of the chief minister, immediate steps should be taken for use of Odia in all official correspondence. Secretaries should work to ensure transparency and honesty in their departments and there should be zero tolerance towards corruption. Fast-tracking industrial growth, strengthening grievance redressal and mandatory field visits with performance linkage should be given utmost importance.

The chief secretary reviewed the budget expenditure of different departments. It was found that expenditure of budget allocation as of December 2025 has been 50 per cent, which is 10 per cent more than the expenditure in corresponding period in 2024-25 financial year. Official sources said revenue receipts during the period have also increased by more than seven per cent. The chief secretary asked the secretaries to speed up expenditure as only less than three months are left for the end of the 2025-26 financial year.

Completion of different drinking water supply projects were discussed at the meeting. The chief secretary said secretaries should give importance to inspect ongoing drinking water projects during their district visit. She said complaints related to drinking water supply have been received from some areas of the state which need urgent attention.

She said a video-conference with all district collectors will be held on 16th of every month for better coordination between the state and district administrations. A single-window meeting will also be held on the third Tuesday of every month, she added.